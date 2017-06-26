Supreme Court rules for Missouri church in dispute over public funding access

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of a Missouri church that sued the state after being denied taxpayer funds for a playground project because of a provision that prohibits state funding for religious entities.

The ruling was 7-2.

The case, one of the most closely watched of the term, pitted two provisions of the First Amendment against one another – freedom of religion and separation of church and state.

The dispute involved Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia, Mo., and the state of Missouri.

In 2012, the state of Missouri launched an initiative to encourage schools to use recycled tires to produce softer playground surfaces. Trinity, which runs a preschool, was denied a state grant to participate in the program.

Lawyers for Trinity argued that the state discriminated against the school based on religion.

The state program gives grants to nonprofits seeking a safer recreational environment for children. But Missouri’s law — similar to those in roughly three-dozen other states – prohibits direct government aid to educational institutions that have a religious affiliation.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has since changed the state policy to allow religious institutions to participate in the program but Monday’s opinion could have an impact on other cases.

During oral arguments in April, Justice Sonia Sotomayor seemed to question the case’s merit on religion.

“I’m not sure it’s a ‘free exercise’ [of religion] question,” Sotomayor said. “No one is asking the church to change its beliefs. The state is just saying it doesn’t want to be involved in giving [public] money to the church.”

But Justice Elana Kagan questioned the church’s exclusion.

“You’re denying one set of actors from competing [for the grant money] because of religion,” Kagan said. She called it a “clear burden on a constitutional right.”

The Supreme Court accepted the church’s petition for review back in January 2016, when Justice Antonin Scalia was still the senior conservative. His death a month later kept the case on hold, possibly because the eight justices believed they would ultimately tie.

