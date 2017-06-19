Supreme Court rules trademark law banning offensive names is unconstitutional

DEVELOPING …

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a federal trademark law banning offensive names is unconstitutional, siding with a rock band whose name had been deemed racially disparaging by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

In an 8-0 ruling, the court determined the law’s so-called “disparagement clause” violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.

The case centered on Oregon-based, “Chinatown dance rock” band The Slants, which was denied a trademark because its name was considered offensive. The band, composed of Asian-American members, took the case to court.

Justice Samuel Alito, in the opinion, agreed with their challenge.

“The commercial market is well stocked with merchandise that disparages prominent figures and groups, and the line between commercial and non-commercial speech is not always clear, as this case illustrates. If affixing the commercial label permits the suppression of any speech that may lead to political or social ‘volatility,’ free speech would be endangered,” he wrote.

