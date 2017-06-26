The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear the case of a suburban Denver baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple on religious grounds.

Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, had refused to sell a customized cake for a gay couple’s union, claiming a faith-based exemption to the state’s anti-discrimination law.

State courts had ruled against the businessman.

The high court will now decide whether applying Colorado’s public accommodations law to compel a suburban Denver baker to create “expression”– a wedding cake — violates his constitutionally protected Christian beliefs about marriage.

The case will be another in a series of “religious liberty” disputes the justices have reviewed in recent years, and could be an important First Amendment test of the extent anti-discrimination laws apply to gay Americans.

Oral arguments will likely be held in court’s term beginning in the fall.

The case is Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission (16-111).

Fox News’ Bill Mears contributed to this report.