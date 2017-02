The 2016 edition of the Surfin Snowman 5-miler was a success! 1000 runners and walkers lined up at twilight in Bethany Beach to support local companies and volunteers. Donations were made to the total of $5000 this year, as $2500 was donated to Justin’s Beach House, $1500 went to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, and $1000 was given to Contractors for a Cause. Bethany Beach hopes you join the town for the 2017 edition of the race, which takes place December 30.