Surging Wings to face slumping Storm (Jun 30, 2017)

It hasn’t taken very long for the Dallas Wings to turn their struggles into prosperity.

In a span of two weeks, the Wings went from losing six of seven games to owning the WNBA’s fourth-highest win total and second-longest winning streak at four games.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Wings hope to build on their success when they host the struggling Seattle Storm on Saturday night at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas (8-8) padded its winning streak by beating the red-hot Connecticut Sun 96-82 at home last Sunday.

The Sun had won five straight coming in, but the Wings benefitted from a balanced scoring attack — with five players in double figures, led by Karima Christmas-Kelly’s 24 points.

“We’re seeing a lot of different people stepping up now,” said Christmas-Kelly, who was aided by Theresa Plaisance (16 points, nine rebounds), Glory Johnson (15 points) and Diggins-Smith (15 points, nine assists).

Diggins-Smith’s 17.6 points per game ranks seventh in the WNBA, and the Wings’ average of 85.1 points ranks fourth in the league.

Seattle (6-8) dropped its third straight game Thursday in Connecticut, a 96-89 loss to the Sun.

The Storm were behind 83-66 with 7:13 remaining but charged back with a 17-2 run and trailed 90-89 with 1:19 left before falling short.

“We knew they had another run in them … and they came at us hard,” Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas said of Seattle’s late surge.

Breanna Stewart had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Jewell Loyd scored 21. Sue Bird added 16 points and dished out five assists to move within two assists of 2,500 for her career.

Bird, in her 15th WNBA season, trails only Ticha Penicheiro (2,599) on the league’s all-time assists list.

Seattle is 1-5 on the road this season, but its lone win away from home did come in Texas as it topped the winless San Antonio Stars 85-76 on June 6.

Saturday’s game is the first of three meetings between the Storm and Wings this season.