SURPRISE DELIVERY Girl accidentally orders treats with Amazon's Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa sure is one high-class shopper.

The retail giant’s Alexa voice assistant aims to revolutionize the shopping experience, but recently delivered a big surprise to one six-year-old’s parents.

Dallas, Tx. resident Megan Neitzel, recently received the Echo Dot as a holiday gift from her in-laws. However, Neitzel was surprised when she received a confirmation email for cookies and a dollhouse that had been ordered.

According to Neitzel, the device had not been hooked up for long, and while she overheard her kids telling Alexa Knock-Knock jokes, the cost of the items on the invoice was no laughing matter.

“It was a $170 Kidcraft dollhouse and 64 ounces, four pounds, of cookies,” she told Foxnews.com.

AMAZON ALEXA DATA WANTED IN MURDER INVESTIGATION

Neitzel knew the only person who could have possibly placed such an order was her six-year-old daughter, Brooke. While Brooke denied ordering anything, she did confess that she had asked Alexa about cookies and a dollhouse. It turns out Alexa mistook the conversation for an order and selected the items itself.

Alexa is not without its SNAFUs when it comes to tiny tots. Just a few days ago, Alexa made headlines after it returned a child’s request for a favorite song with “crude porn.”

Neitzel said they ultimately decided to use the incident as a teachable moment. They have thoroughly enjoyed the tin of cookies and they are looking for a local charity that will take the dollhouse. Neitzel also activated a parental control feature that requires four digits for all future purchases and has warned fellow parents to heed the lesson and set up security measures of their own.

AMAZON ECHO VS. GOOGLE HOME IN A VIRTUAL STANDOFF

Given that this is their first experience with Alexa, Neitzel said they are a bit more cautious with what they say around it. “I [feel] like whispering in the kitchen,” she said. “I tell my kids Alexa is a very good listener.”