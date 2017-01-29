Surveillance footage shows attack on bus driver thwarted by cane-wielding Good Samaritan

The city said that bus never made it to its next bus stop because one of its riders started acting strange and then attacked the woman driving the bus.

A senior citizen stepped in and began hitting the bus driver’s assailant with his cane.

Surveillance footage shows the attack happening near 35th and Troost. The attacker can be seen approaching the bus driver and harassing her.

Then he takes it to the next level.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

He grabs her from behind, wrapping his arms around neck while she screams for him to stop.

“Get your hands off of me!” she can be heard saying in the video. “Wait a minute! Wait a minute!”

Suddenly, a man sitting on the bus springs into action. He rushes to the front of the bus and starts to beat the attacker off the woman with his cane.

When the attacker tried to get back on the bus, the Good Samaritan had a strong message for him.

“Come on! I got something else for you! Come on! Get over here!” the man calls out the attacker.

The attacker stayed off the bus. Eventually, police arrived on the scene and arrested him.

That Good Samaritan broke his cane in half in the scuffle. Now the city wants to buy him a new one as a way to thank him.

Click for more from FOX4KC.com.