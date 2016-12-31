SUSPECT DEAD Manhunt ends following killing of Pa. trooper

A 32-year-old Pennsylvania man suspected of killing a state trooper is dead, state police said Saturday.

Troopers didn’t say how the suspect Jason Robison died. They said more information would follow.

[embedded content]

Police launched a manhunt for Robison Friday evening after a state trooper was gunned down while responding to a report of a protection-from-abuse violation. Troopers warned that Robison was “armed and dangerous.”

Trooper Landon Weaver was killed around 6:30 p.m. at a home in Juniata Township that was reportedly owned by Robison’s mother.

Authorities said they were looking for Robison in connection with the shooting in a Facebook post.

Weaver enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015 and was assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop G in Huntingdon. He’s the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

DRAMATIC RISE IN POLICE OFFICERS GUNNED DOWN IN LINE OF DUTY IN 2016

In the weeks before the shooting, Robison posted anti-police comments on his Facebook page, the Centre Daily Times reported.

“The only good cop is a dead cop,” he reportedly wrote in a Dec. 17 post that was deleted around 1 a.m. local time Saturday. The post included images of a police cruiser that had been involved in an accident and an injured officer, the newspaper added.

Robison was known to authorities, as he had been arrested around a dozen times with charges ranging from simple assault to arson, court documents revealed.

The remote area around where the shooting occurred has been closed off while police officers on foot, in cars and in a helicopter search for the trooper’s killer.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.