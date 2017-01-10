32 F
Suspect in attack on US official in Mexico brought to US

ALEXANDRIA, Va. –  The U.S. citizen arrested by Mexican authorities in last week’s shooting of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara has arrived in the United States for prosecution.

U.S. attorney’s office spokesman Joshua Stueve says Zia Zafar is to make an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The office of the federal attorney general in Mexico said in a statement late Monday that the suspect was repatriated in coordination with U.S. authorities and in accordance with Mexican law. It said Mexican authorities would continue their investigation into the shooting.

An affidavit for the arrest unsealed Tuesday identified the victim as consular officer Christopher Ashcroft. It said he is recovering at a medical facility in Guadalajara. The affidavit was filed in the federal court near Washington.

