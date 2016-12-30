41.9 F
Suspect sought after DNA links man to 1999 rape of teen girl

By FOX News -
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. –  Police are searching for a 44-year-old man after a DNA test linked him to the 1999 rape of a teenage girl.

Prince George’s County police identified the man as Richard Cedric Taylor in a news release Thursday.

The case involves a then-15-year-old girl who girl said she was talking with friends when a man she didn’t know offered her a ride home. She said she got into the car and the man took her to a vacant Capitol Heights apartment, where she was assaulted and raped.

The case went unsolved for years until a DNA hit in September linked Taylor to the crime.

Taylor is now wanted on charges of second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault. His last known address was in Temple Hills.

