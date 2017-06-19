Suspected attacker drives car into police vehicle on Champs-Elysees, police say

A suspected attacker crashed a car into a police van on Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris Monday afternoon, prompting a security operation, Paris police said.

French police said there was a police intervention and asked people to avoid the area.

A vehicle struck a police van, then caught on fire, BMFTV reported.

The driver was detained and is in police custody. There were no reports of injuries.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

The incident also comes after a van mowed down several people leaving a London mosque just after midnight on Monday. One person died and 10 people were injured in the assault.