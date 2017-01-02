Suspected carjackers killed after crashing into synagogue during police chase

Two men suspected of a carjacking in Connecticut were killed early Monday when the stolen car crashed into a synagogue following a police chase.

New Haven Police told Fox61 they responded to the carjacking report shortly after midnight. The victim told officers the men had approached him and one of them claimed to have a gun. The victim gave the men his wallet and cell phone before the thieves took off in the victim’s 2005 Toyota Highlander. The victim was not injured.

A little more than an hour later an officer spotted the stolen car, called for backup, and began pursuing the suspects. Once reinforcements arrived, police tried to stop the car, only for the driver to take off again.

Minutes later, police came upon the Highlander, which had crashed into the Congregation Beth El Keser Synagogue. Both men were pronounced dead.

The suspects’ names have not been released. New Haven police say the investigation has been turned over to the Connecticut State Police and the state’s attorney’s office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from Fox61.com.