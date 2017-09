A man driving this Kia Soul jumped the curb, struck a female pedestrian and plowed into the embankment of the Opal Condo on McKinley Avenue in Dewey Beach around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Clifford Dempsey, Dewey Beach police spokesman, says the woman was taken to Beebe Hospital and has been flown to Christiana Hospital with a critical head injury.

The driver of the Kia Soul, he said, is suspected to have been under the influence of illegal drugs. He was taken to Beebe Hospital.