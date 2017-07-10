A drunk driver crashed into a Texas home featured on the HGTV show “Fixer Upper” on Saturday, police said.

Ken and Kelly Downs, the owners of the Waco home, were sleeping in their bedroom at the time of the crash and were not hurt but their house received a ton of damage, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

Allen Wayne Miller, 31, was found inside a Hyundai Accent wedged inside the home, police said. As he tried to get out of the car, authorities said firefighters helped detain him before police arrived. Miller was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge, the paper reported.

Kelly Downs told the Tribune-Herald that the renovations, performed by hosts Chip and Joanna Grimes on the twelfth episode of season three, is likely what saved her and her husband. The renovators relocated a brick fireplace in the front office and it was likely what stopped the car from going further.

She added that the crash is not the only problem they have had with the home.

The homeowners said that other drivers have not stopped at a nearby intersection. Kelly Downs said her and her husband have dealt with noise from nearby bars as well as some flak from the neighbors.

“We have been intimidated and harassed,” she told the Tribune-Herald. “People have complained about their taxes going up because we moved here. Store owners have complained about taxes.”

According to the paper, the homeowners were still pondering their next move – either to repair the home again or move to a new place.