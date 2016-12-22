Suspicious fumes at Florida home leads to FBI-assisted probe

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it’s assisting a Tampa Bay area law enforcement agency in the potential terrorism activity of a 21-year-old man who was arrested after his father was taken to a hospital due to suspicious fumes in the family home.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Thursday there is no indication that Sherif Eleganainy has terrorist ties. But he said that after chemicals were found in Eleganainy’s home and that he tried to wrestle a gun away from a deputy, all leads are being pursued. Two deputies received minor injuries when attempting to subdue Eleganainy.

Paramedics were called to the home Wednesday morning after Eleganainy’s father became unresponsive.

Eleganainy is being held at the county’s jail without bail on charges including aggravated battery on an officer.