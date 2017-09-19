Suspicious letters mailed to Ocean City businesses

Businesses in Ocean City are receiving suspicious letters in the mail. The Ocean City Fire Marshal says local hotels and businesses should be aware of unusual mail that includes a handwritten letter. One envelope received by a local hotel has unique handwriting, a Washington DC return address, and offensive comment. Officials have not specified what exactly the content of the mail was, but are telling businesses who come across similar suspicious envelopes to not open the letter, but rather get in touch with the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office.

If you locate a letter during normal business hours the Fire Marshal can be reached at 410-289-8780 or after-hours via Communications at 410-723-6602.