Sussex County denies permanent structures at Long Neck campground

Sussex County declines to allow permanent structures at a local Long Neck campground. Cape Gazette reporting The Resort at Massey’s Landing says it will be too expensive to move 32 model cabins from the campground to higher terrain in November, and petitioned the County Council to allow the structure to remain in place. However, at its September 19th meeting, the council voted 4-1 to deny that request, which is in line with an earlier planning and zoning decision finding that permanent structures are not allowed in campgrounds. Councilman IG Burton said if the structures were allowed to remain, the Resort would resemble a manufactured home park more than a campground, which is not part of the conditional use application.