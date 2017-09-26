Sussex County Discusses Sports Center – County Taxes Due Saturday

The Sussex County Council met this morning with their second long meeting in two weeks. County Administrator Todd Lawson reminds all county property owners that the county tax bills are due on Saturday. You can view your bill online at the county website. Payment can be made by several options – through your lender, online, by mail or in person or by telephone. You’ll find more information – https://sussexcountyde.gov/news/sussex-county-property-taxes-due-sept-30-6

The Sussex County Council interviewed Bruce Mears, who has been nominated by Councilman George Cole to fill a vacancy on the County Board of Adjustment. After speaking with Mears, he was also asked questions by council members and approved with a unanimous vote to fill the vacancy after the retirement of Bud Rickards – which expires in June of 2020.

The members of the Sussex Sports Center Foundation came before the county to describe their project and request $1.5-million in funding from the county. The members of the foundation – Zac Crouch, Bobby Horsey and Joe Schell – spoke before the council about their plans for a 56 acre sports facility off Sand Hill Road in Georgetown that would benefit the whole county. Unlike Sports at the Beach and the Pyle Center which primarily are used for baseball and softball, this facility would be a home to soccer, pickle ball, cross country, and other field sports – like field hockey and lacrosse – taking place on grass fields. Their idea is for more of a park environment than for constant tournaments. The presentation included multiple petitions from 1st State Pickle Ball, Henlopen Soccer and other area soccer organizations and the First State Striders, showing support for the facility.

They hope to build the project all at once with a spring of 2019 opening planned. They have also contacted DelDOT with an idea to restructure the intersection of Route 9 and Sand Hill/Airport Roads for better flow and fewer bottlenecks.

The County Council is looking for your ideas on the project as well. You can submit comments to the county in writing, by email or in person during the public comment portion of the County Council meetings on Tuesday mornings at 10am (comments are limited to 3 minutes).

Mail written comments to the Sussex County Council, PO Box 589, Georgetown, DE 19947

email comments to – https://sussexcountyde.gov/contact-county-government