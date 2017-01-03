UPDATED: Sussex County Officials Sworn Into Office & Leadership Elected

UPDATED 10:10am – The Sussex County Council has changed it’s leadership. Mike Vincent will remain as the Council President, however the council has elected long-time member George Cole as Vice President.

The council has also deferred its recognition of retiring Clerk of the Peace John Brady.

=================================

The three elected members of the Sussex County Council have been sworn in by Superior Court Judge E. Scott Bradley. Councilmen Mike Vincent and Sam Wilson won re-election in November. IG Burton moves from the county planning commission to take over the District 3 seat vacated by retiring councilwoman Joan Deaver. Also being sworn in today, new Clerk of the Peace Norman “Jay” Jones.

When the council begins its first meeting of the year at 10am, they will elect a new president and vice president. The council will recognize two retiring county employees – County Planner Lawrence Lank and Clerk of the Peace John Brady. They will also deliver a proclamation to the Woodbridge High School football team for their championship season – winning the District II title.