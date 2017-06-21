Sussex County OKs homeless shelter near Five Points

The Sussex County Board of Adjustment approved a special use application for a homeless shelter in the former United Methodist Church on Route 9 near Five Points. The application was filed by the Immanuel Shelter in Rehoboth, the plan is to renovate the church and build another building on the 2 acre property that could house between 18-24 people. Patrons would be able to stay there up to 3 months, as long as they receive counseling and seek employment. Opponents say they are concerned about increased traffic and unsavory clientele, but board member John Mills says that it is not a walk up facility, and anyone hoping to use the shelter’s services are subject to background checks and fingerprinting processes.