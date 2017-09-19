Sussex County reminds property owners to pay taxes

Sussex County is reminding property owners that Sept. 30 is the deadline to pay annual County property tax bills.

In August, the County’s Billing office issued tax bills for the 2018 fiscal year, totaling an estimated $145 million in revenue. Annual tax bills include County property taxes, and County sewer and water, tax ditch and street lighting fees, where applicable. Additionally, tax bills include local school district taxes, which are set by and vary among the eight independent school districts.

Delaware law requires Sussex County to bill property owners for school taxes on behalf of the districts, with those funds then turned over to the State. Approximately 11 percent of the typical residential tax bill is for County property taxes, with the remainder going to public education.