SUV Drives Through Elementary School

A gaping hole in the side of Lake Forest Central Elementary School will be seen today as an SUV was driven through the front office Wednesday night. A 56-year-old man from Dover drove his off the road on Killens Pond Road, across the grass, and into the school around 6:30 p.m. The school was empty at the time, and no one was injured inside. The driver was taken to Kent General Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation, but the school has been ruled safe, so school will remain open through repairs.