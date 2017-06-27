Suzuki gets go-ahead pinch-single, Marlins top Mets 6-3 (Jun 27, 2017)

MIAMI (AP) Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning to put Miami ahead, Christian Yelich had three hits and the Marlins beat the New York Mets 6-3 Tuesday night.

Suzuki poked a pitch to the opposite field against Jerry Blevins for a 4-3 lead. The 43-year-old Suzuki leads the majors with 12 pinch-hits.

Yelich added a two-run single in the seventh, his third hit. Dan Straily allowed two runs in five innings, and A.J. Ramos pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 13th save.

New York’s Robert Gsellman left the game with a strained left hamstring after he pulled up trying unsuccessfully to beat out a grounder in the third inning. The injury-plagued Mets have already had five starting pitchers on the disabled list this year.

Gsellman allowed three runs, hiking his ERA to 6.16. Neil Ramirez (0-1) faced two batters in the seventh, and both scored.

Travis d’Arnaud tied the game in the seventh with his ninth homer off Kyle Barraclough (4-1).

