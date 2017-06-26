Swedish government announces release of hostage in Mali

The Swedish government has announced that a man held by Islamic extremists in northern Mali for six years has been released.

Foreign Affairs Minister Margot Wallstrom gave no details about what had led to his release nor did she specify whether a ransom was paid.

In her statement, she said that Johan Gustafsson would be returning to Sweden and urged people to give him privacy after six years in captivity.

There was no immediate word on Stephen McGown, a South African man who was also seized in 2011 in the northern town of Timbuktu. A third foreign hostage was freed in 2015 by French special forces.

The extremists were forced from their strongholds in 2013 by a French-led operation but continue to launch attacks on peacekeepers and Malian forces.