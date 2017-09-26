Swedish passenger train collides with armored vehicle

Swedish police say a train carrying passengers has collided with an armored vehicle south of Stockholm.

Police said Tuesday’s accident happened in Trosa, south of Stockholm.

The Expressen newspaper says the train has derailed and some people are injured. The daily said it was not immediately known how serious the injuries were.

The armored vehicle was likely taking part in Sweden’s largest military exercise in over 20 years with nearly 20,000 troops drilling on air, land and sea. The three-week military drill started Sept. 11.