Swine flu case confirmed in Sussex County

The Delaware Division of Public Health announced yesterday it has confirmed the first case of swine flu in the state. The patient, a Sussex County female who is under 18-years old, is believed to have had close contact with pigs at the Anne Arundel County Fair in Maryland. Officials say her illness is mild and she is recovering. Officials say anyone who visited a Maryland County Fair in the past week and a half, had contact with pigs, and then developed flu symptoms should call their doctor to discuss potentially getting a flu test. Yesterday the Maryland Department of Health also announced “presumptive” positive cases of variant flu in Maryland residents who had close contact with pigs at the same county fair.