Swiss investigates possible crimes by Gambian ex-minister

The Swiss federal prosecutor is investigating possible crimes against humanity involving a former interior minister from Gambia who applied for asylum in Switzerland.

Michael Lauber’s office says it is taking over an investigation initially launched by regional authorities in Bern because crimes against humanity would be international offenses that fall under federal jurisdiction.

Lauber’s office did not specify the suspect by name Monday but cited a complaint filed by Trial International.

The watchdog group last month called for an investigation into whether former Gambian Interior Minister Ousman Sonko had any role in crimes including assault, coercion and false imprisonment during the 22-year rule of former President Yahya Jammeh.

Sonko applied for asylum Nov. 10 amid a political squabble following elections that Jammeh lost. Sonko was taken into custody Jan. 28.