Sylville Smith shooting: Milwaukee ex-officer acquitted

A former Milwaukee police officer has been acquitted of reckless homicide in the fatal shooting a black man that sparked riots last summer.

Jurors in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Wednesday found that former officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was justified when he shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith following a traffic stop in August.

SYLVILLE SMITH SHOT TWICE, AUTOPSY SHOWS, IN SHOOTING THAT SPARKED VIOLENT MILWAUKEE PROTESTS

Heaggan-Brown fatally shot Smith after Smith ran away from the traffic stop with a gun. During the foot chase, prosecutors claimed, Smith threw his gun over a fence and was defenseless when the officer shot him.

Defense attorneys for Heaggan-Brown argued he had to act quickly to defend himself from Smith.

Heaggan-Brown and two other officers had approached Smith’s rental car on August 13, where they believed a drug deal was happening.

BODYCAM SHOWS SHOOTING OF BLACK MAN BY MILWAUKEE POLICE OFFICER

The shooting death of Smith sparked two nights of riots in the predominantly black Sherman Park neighborhood.

Heaggan-Brown was fired two months after the shooting when he was charged with sexual assault in an unrelated case.

