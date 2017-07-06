Synchronoss Technologies Up 9% After Company Considers Selling Itself

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. rose 9% late Thursday after the Bridgewater, N.J., company said its board of directors had started to “evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value,” which may include a sale, the company said in a statement. Synchronoss disclosed a non-binding indication of interest from Siris Capital Group, LLC in June to buy the company. The company has not set a timetable to complete the review process and does not plan to disclose “developments related to the process unless and until the Board approves a transaction or specific action,” the company said. The stock ended the regular session down 2.3%.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.