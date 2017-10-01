Syndergaard hits 101 mph in two-inning start

PHILADELPHIA — Heading into this season, the Mets envisioned Noah Syndergaard as a National League Cy Young Award candidate, the type of pitcher who could play a leading role in their return to October.
Instead, a right lat injury cost Syndergaard nearly five months. He made it back to make a pair of abbreviated starts in September, pitching two scoreless innings Sunday against the Phillies to close out his season.
The outing was vintage Syndergaard. Hitting 101 mph, Syndergaard peppered the strike zone’s lower half with sinkers, also mixing in a changeup, curveball and slider, giving the Mets reason to believe he can return to full strength next season. Though he was on a limit of around 25 pitches, Syndergaard needed just six in the first inning, allowing him to come back out for the second. He threw 26 pitches in total.
Syndergaard completed his season 1-2 with a 2.97 ERA, 34 strikeouts and three walks in 30 1/3 innings, spanning seven starts.
