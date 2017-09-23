Syndergaard sharp in one-inning return

It was a brief outing for Syndergaard, but an important one for a Mets team that wanted to see him back on the mound before the season ended. And it was filled with pomp and circumstance, as Syndergaard received a standing ovation when he walked in from the bullpen, then another when he took the mound. As Syndergaard warmed, AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” blared over the stadium speakers, a reference to Syndergaard’s nickname of “Thor,” the Norse god of thunder.

After Syndergaard departed, Harvey entered. Despite his recent struggles, Harvey agreed to the plan to use Syndergaard for an inning, knowing he would enter at a fairly certain time.