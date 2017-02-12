Syracuse Basketball: Center Paschal Chukwu Officially Done for Season

The name may not sound very familiar, but Syracuse Basketball Center Paschal Chukwu is now officially done for the season. This will be Chukwu’s second missed season after sitting out last year as a transfer from Providence.

Earlier this season, Paschal Chukwu was considered the answer to our prayers at center. After lacking much height in the middle of the zone last season, the 7’2 Chukwu seemed like the perfect addition.

At first there was growing pains as he learned the intricacies of the 2-3 zone. After getting two exhibition games under his belt it seemed like Syracuse finally had a consistent shot blocker to pair with Tyler Lydon.

Then came the game against Holy Cross on November 15th, Syracuse’s second game of the season. Paschal accidentally got in the middle of John Gillon’s pass to Andrew White. The impact hit him directly in the right eye, causing his vision to blur.

Paschal Chukwu wears contact lenses, but in this case that wasn’t the issue. The eye had been bothering him most of November. After getting his right eye examined by doctors, it was found that the retina was detaching. Paul A. Esden Jr. of Inside the Loud House examined exactly what kind of injury that was in mid-December when Chukwu and Syracuse announced he would be out indefinitely.

“He (SU Athletic Trainer Brad Pike) was saying my retina was already detached. The ball caused my retina to start detaching more. I could still see out of it. When that happened, that’s when the progression started. It just went downhill ever since that happened. My eyesight just started going down.” -Paschal Chukwu

Now, after two eye surgeries, temporary blindness in his right eye, and one more surgery to go, he is officially calling it a season. I, as well as many Syracuse Basketball fans pray for the best for Chukwu as his eye and vision recovers. Hopefully we see him come back next year (fingers crossed) even more determined and ready to make a huge impact.

