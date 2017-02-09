Syracuse Football: ACC Announces 2016 All-ACC Academic Football Team

The ACC announced their 66-man All Academic Football team Wednesday by Commissioner John Swofford. Did any Syracuse football players make the list?

“To be eligible for consideration for the team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during his undergraduate and/or graduate academic career. All 14 ACC schools were represented on the team. The ACC has selected an All-ACC Academic Football team every year since 1954. Nineteen members of the team have already received their undergraduate degrees. The team was chosen from a pool of 143 ACC football student-athletes who were nominated by their schools.” (Via the Atlantic Coast Conference Communications Official Press Release)

The Syracuse football team had the fifth most representatives with five Orange stars.

Eric Dungey and Zach Mahoney were two of nine ACC quarterbacks who were selected.

SU also had one representative out of the 66 man group who was selected who earned CoSIDA Academic All-American honors. That was Syracuse senior tight end Cameron MacPherson (Syracuse, New York) who joined Duke redshirt senior defensive tackle A. J. Wolf (Greenwich, Connecticut) were first team CoSIDA Academic All-American selections, while Virginia’s Kiser and Boston College’s Kavalec were second-team honorees.

Some more Syracuse football notes and quotes via Cuse.com:

“Orange running backs coach Mike Hart is among the 34 NCAA football coaches selected to participate in the 2017 NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy from Feb. 9-12 in Tampa, Fla. Developed in 2011 as a collaborative effort between NCAA leadership development and NFL More from Inside the Loud House Player Engagement, the NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy aims to boost diversity in the college game. The invitees from NCAA schools are coaches who have fewer than eight years of college coaching experience. The college coaches will learn and network with NCAA athletics administrators, NCAA national office staff, current and former NFL players, NFL directors of player personnel and NFL Player Engagement staff.”

This is an amazing opportunity for Mike Hart to learn and add to his already impressive resume. This is the second year in a row a Syracuse assistant has been invited to take part in one of the NCAA’s coaching leadership development programs.

While in 2016, Orange offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sean Lewis participated in the inaugural 30 Under 30 Leadership Institute.

