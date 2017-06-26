Syria could be planning chemical attack, White House says

Evidence that the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad is “potentially” planning another chemical attack has been discovered, the White House said in a statement released Monday night.

“The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement.

“The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack,” the statement went on to say.

US AIR STRIKES POUND PRO-ASSAD FORCES IN SYRIA

“As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley later said that “any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Asaad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.”

In April, the U.S. launched a series of cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield in response to a chemical weapons attack that had killed dozens of civilians.

And in May, the military launched air strikes against pro-Assad troops in the country after they ignored repeated warnings from both coalition and Russian forces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.