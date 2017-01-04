47.7 F
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Syrian on trial in Germany for fighting with IS group

By FOX News -
    A 19-year-old asylum seeker hides his face as he sits on the dock of a court in Berlin Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The man is charged with fighting for the Islamic State terror group in his home country, recruiting at least one new member for the group and offering himself as a contact for extremists planning to carry out an attack in Germany. (Maurizio Gambarini/dpa via AP)  (The Associated Press)

BERLIN –  A Syrian man has gone on trial in Germany accused of fighting for the Islamic State group in his homeland, recruiting at least one new member and offering himself as a contact for extremists planning attacks in Germany.

The young man went on trial Wednesday at the Berlin district court, charged with membership in a foreign terrorist organization and violating weapons laws.

Prosecutors say that he joined IS in Syria in 2013 and underwent military training. He then allegedly served as a Kalashnikov-armed guard during the siege of the eastern Syrian city of Deir el-Zour and its airport in 2013 and 2014.

Prosecutors allege that he remained in the service of IS after leaving for Germany in the summer of 2015.

