Syrian TV: At least 3 dead in blast in central Syria

Syrian TV says an explosion has gone off in the central city of Hama, killing at least three people.

The state-run TV says Thursday’s midday explosion went off in a bus station in the city, which is controlled by President Bashar Assad’s forces. It said the “terrorist blast caused a number of casualties, including dead and wounded.”

Explosions in the city are rare.

Assad traveled to Hama and attended prayers at a mosque in the city on the first day of the Muslim al-Fitr holiday late last month.