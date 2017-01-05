T-Mobile Sees 2016 Net New Customer Additions Of 8.2 Million, Matching Consensus

Mobile US Inc. said Thursday it expects full-year net customer additions to total 8.2 million, after it added 2.1 million net new customers in the fourth quarter. The number matches the FactSet consensus for net customer additions. The company said it added 1.2 million branded postpaid net customers in the fourth quarter and 933,000 branded postpaid phone net customers. Churn, or turnover, fell 18 basis points to 1.28%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter numbers in February. Shares were down 2.3% in afternoon trade, but have gained about 42% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.

