Taijeron delivers walk-off single in 9th

Making what might have been his final career start — he has hinted at retirement, though nothing is certain — R.A. Dickey blanked the Mets for the first six innings. He finally cracked for a pair of runs on Plawecki’s homer in the seventh, and the Mets tied things an inning later off reliever Sam Freeman.

The Braves held a lead for much of the night thanks to Ender Inciarte, who led off the game with his 200th hit, later scoring against Mets starter Rafael Montero. The Braves scored twice more in the second inning off Montero, who settled down after that to deliver his first quality start in five September outings.

Inciarte’s 200th hit

ATL@NYM: Inciarte rips his 200th hit of the season

Ender Inciarte rips a double down the right-field line in the top of the 1st inning, for his 200th hit of the season

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Into the record books: Leading off the game with a double, Inciarte became the seventh Braves player to record 200 hits in a season since the franchise moved to Atlanta, and the first since Marquis Grissom in 1996. Inciarte quickly made his historic hit count, racing home on Nick Markakis‘ single to score the game’s first run.

Comeback kids: Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo snapped Dickey’s streak of 12 consecutive batters retired when he singled with one out in the seventh. The next man to the plate, Plawecki, fouled off four pitches before smashing a two-run homer over the wall in left. Two batters later, Dickey was out of the game.