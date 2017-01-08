Takanashi dominates again in ski jump, 5th WCup win from 6

OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) Sara Takanashi’s domination of women’s ski jumping continued Sunday with her fifth World Cup win from six this season.

The 20-year-old Japanese soared 124.0 meters and then 129.0, the day’s longest, for a total of 263.0 points in the large hill competition, finishing comfortably ahead of Ema Klinec of Slovenia.

Klinec jumped 127.5 and 115.5 for 234.1 points, finishing ahead of Russia’s Irina Avvakumova, who had jumps of 112.5 and 124.5 for 223.7.

Japan’s Yuki Ito was fourth, ahead of Austria’s Daniela Iraschko-Stolz.

Takanashi leads overall with 560 points, ahead of Ito on 352 and Iraschko-Stolz on 317.

The series continues Saturday at Sapporo in Japan with a normal hill competition.