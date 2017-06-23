Take a flying lap around a racetrack in a self-driving car

Want to see what the future looks like? Take a ride onboard Devbot – an autonomous racing car being used by Roborace ahead of the first all-autonomous motor racing series.

As you can see in the video above, Devbot was still leaving a bit on the table as it made its way around a full lap of the Templehof Circuit in Berlin earlier this month, but it has made a lot of progress and the series should be ready to start up soon.

While the series won’t test driver against driver, it will test the engineers on the pit wall as they’ll use different technologies and strategies in order to beat the other teams.