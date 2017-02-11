Take a moment and help the Miami Dolphins fight against cancer

The Miami Dolphins are riding today. They are riding to fight for cancer. The annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge has started but it’s not too late for you to help.

What would you ride for if you could?

All of us are affected by cancer in some way or another. Whether it be our own survival or the survival of a friend or loved one. Or maybe it’s the loss of someone close. For me, that is my mother.

My good friend Scott Stone of the Miami Dolphins is riding in this years event and has a page dedicated to raising funds through the DCC. You can visit and donate here. But why donate to him as opposed to the Dolphins in general?

Well this push is because Scott works for the Dolphins in the publications division. He spearheads the annual media guide as well as the Miami Dolphins web page. Scott has also been the huge driving force behind the teams recognition of Miami Dolphins fan sites and like many of us, Scott has lost someone in his family to this horrible disease.

If you donate, and I hope you will, please put “PhinPhanatic sent me” in the message so he can see that we are supporting this as individuals and as a site.

This year is the two year anniversary of my own mothers passing to cancer. Diagnosed in March of 2015 she left us a short two months later. That is how fast this disease can strike and change a families world.

The Miami Dolphins annual event is working to eradicate cancer through the Miami University Sylvester Cancer Center. All of the money raised goes to helping this fight through research and helping those in treatment.

Please take a moment and help fight this cause whether on the page of Scott Stone or the Dolphins own page.

