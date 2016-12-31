Martial got the Man United comeback going with his 85th-minute goal, but the 21-year-old would have had a terrific match even if he never scored. He was that good all match long and it couldn’t have come at a better time. His agent has been hinting that Martial may want to go out on loan to play more, but with a showing like this, the Red Devils can’t really think of letting him go. They’re playing him plenty and, as we saw the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, he can be a dominant player.

Getty Images Getty Images