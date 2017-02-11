Takeaways From Denver at New York

Denver pulled out all the strings in New York

The Denver Nuggets had a magnificent performance against the New York Knicks tonight.

Despite a 33 point, 6 rebound, 4 assist performance from former Denver Nugget Carmelo Anthony, they were able to prevail in the end.

However, the man of the night was Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Jokic had the game of his life with 40 points on 74% shooting.

He also got 9 rebounds and 5 assists to add to his stellar stat line. Wilson Chandler, Gary Harris, Darrell Arthur, and Jameer Nelson all had solid nights as well.

It was a high scoring game with very little defense however the end result was pleasing for Nuggets fan.

At the end of the night, the Denver Nuggets were able to re-gain the momentum in the second half and come away victorious.

Jokic is the star of the future

At this point, the Nuggets center, Nikola Jokic, is the future of the Denver organization.

First, he achieved is first triple-double of his career recently, now he has a career high in point after dropping 40 in the Garden. It isn’t just his scoring that is beautiful to watch either.

He knows how to facilitate the offense and is one of the craftiest passers in the NBA.

He is evolving his other facets of his game and is setting himself up to become a superstar.

While he and Kristaps Porzingis are some of the brightest young players in the league, Jokic clearly won the match-up tonight.

If you do not already know, the Joker is must see entertainment.

Defense is still an inconsistent aspect of the Nuggets

Outside of Gary Harris and Wilson Chandler, the Nuggets need to tighten up their defense.

If they do not start playing more consistent defense, then they will have a tough time making the post season.

They have shown flashes of brilliance in the recent past on the defensive side of the court. They recently held a Dallas Mavericks squad under 90 points.

Unfortunately they still have games like this one where they give up over 100 points and caught in a track meet.

This works against some team, but it will not work against playoff contenders. They will killed against teams like Cleveland and Golden State playing like this defensively.

If the Nuggets can start to shore this issue up a bit, then it will make things 10 times easier going forward.

