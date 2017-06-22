The Clippers have certainly used top-10 picks on worse players than Reggie Williams, including Michael Olowokandi (No. 1 in 1998, one spot ahead of Mike Bibby) and Lancaster Gordon (No. 8 in 1984, one ahead of Otis Thorpe). However, Williams, a 10-year journeyman who appeared in 103 games with L.A., was taken immediately ahead of Scottie Pippen, who was picked fifth in 1987. And when you consider that Reggie Miller, Horace Grant, Kevin Johnson, Mark Jackson, Derrick McKey, Muggsy Bogues and Kenny Smith were also still on the board when Williams’ name was called, it’s an especially bad look.

NBAE NBAE/Getty Images