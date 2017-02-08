Talbot County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT: On January 31, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Blades Road for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival one party, Rebecca Tritapoe, 35 of Cordova, MD was located inside the residence with minor injuries. The second party, Robert Leroy Sedgewick, 51 of Cordova, MD had fled the residence but was located a short time later. Sedgewick also had minor injuries from the assault when he was located. Further investigation revelaed both subjects had assaulted each other at the residence while under the influence of alcohol. Both subjects were arrested and charged with second degree assault. Sedgewick was ordered held at the Detention Center without bond and Tritapoe was held on $2,500 bond.

WARRANT SERVICE: On January 30, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an outstanding District Court Bench warrant on Cierra Dawn Parson , 22 of Trappe, Maryland for failure to appear in Talbot County Court for theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Parsons was released on her personal recognizance.

WARRANT SERVICE: On January 31, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an outstanding District Court Bench Warrant on Sabrina Monique Dipaulo, 33 of Trappe, Maryland for failure to appear in Worchester County Court for three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Dipaulo was held on $3,500.00 bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

CDS/TRESPASSING ARREST: On January 28, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a patrol check of Windy Hill Landing, Trappe, MD when they observed a vehicle parked at the landing. All landings in Talbot County are closed to the public and posted no trespassing between the hours 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. The vehicle was occupied by four juveniles, two females and two males. As the Deputies approached the vehicle they detected an odor of marijuana, and searched the vehicle locating marijuana and paraphernalia. The two females admitted to possessing the marijuana and were issued juvenile civil citations for possession of marijuana. All four juveniles were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for trespassing and were released to their parents.

Warrant Service: On January 27, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Dan Salb, 51 of Easton, MD. On January 9, 2017 a body attachment from the Talbot County District Court was issued for Salb’s arrest. The body attachment was for an outstanding veterinary bill. Salb was seen by the Talbot County District Court Commissioner and was released on his own recognizance.

WARRANT SERVICE: On January 27, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Benjamin Holden Mainguy, 20 of Easton, MD. On January 23, 2017, a warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court for failure to appear, the original charge was disorderly conduct. Mainguy was taken before the District Court Commissioner and was released on an unsecured bond of $3,000.

CDS ARREST: On February 3, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on St Michaels Road near Plummer Drive for an equipment violation. The operator was identified as Robert Tyler Patchett 3rd, 20 of Oxford, Maryland.

A search of the vehicle was conducted pursuant to a positive alert from a K-9 scan conducted by the St Michaels Police Department. Deputy’s located paraphernalia related to a controlled dangerous substance. Patchett was issued a criminal citation for paraphernalia, a repair order for tag lights and a traffic citation for not having his license and registration card. Patchett was released on his signature pending court date.

CDS ARREST: On February, 4, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle for running a red traffic light at the intersection of Ocean Gateway and Landing Neck Road. Deputies identified the operator as Tiffany Cauble, 34 of Berlin, Maryland. Consent to search the vehicle was obtained and marijuana, prescription pills and methadone were located. Cauble was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of an altered prescription bottle and possession of marijuana. Cauble received a traffic citation for failing to stop at the red signal. Cauble was released by a District Court Commissioner on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

CDS ARREST: On February 5, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on St Michaels Road near Doncaster Road for speeding and displaying expired vehicle registration. The operator was identified as Cassidy Jean Campbell, 21 of St. Michaels, Maryland. A search of the vehicle was conducted after a positive alert by the St Michaels Police Department K-9. Deputies located marijuana throughout the vehicle, along with other controlled substances. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Kyran Juane Steger, 21 of Randallstown, MD. Campbell was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana, a traffic citation for expired registration and a warning for her speed. Campbell was released at the scene on her signature. Steger was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Steger was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on his personal recognizance.

WARRANT SERVICE: On February 06, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an outstanding District Court Bench Warrant on Carlos Demetrius Cannon, 48 of Cambridge, Maryland for failure to appear in Talbot County Court. The original charge was theft. Cannon was released on his personal recognizance.