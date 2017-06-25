Tales from the Minor Leagues: Davey Nelson faces Don Sutton

If the bus breaking down wasn’t bad enough, then Davey Nelson’s minor-league team found out they’d be facing future Hall of Famer Don Sutton
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun
1 hr ago
WATCH: ‘The Freeze’ loses third race of the season
19 hours ago
WATCH: Broxton is first Brewer to homer at Braves’ SunTrust Park
1 day ago
Bucks draft profile: Justin Patton
5 days ago
WATCH: Brewers’ Shaw homers off top of wall
5 days ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee sets new team record in win
6 days ago