Taliban kill 6 Afghan police in west; roadside bomb kills 7

The Taliban stormed an Afghan security post in the western Farah province, killing at least six policemen and wounding three, officials said on Friday while a pickup truck hit a roadside bomb in a remote eastern district, killing seven villagers.

The roadside explosion took place in the eastern Nangarhar province’s Achin district on Friday. The seven dead included two children and two women, said Ismail Shinwari, the district governor.

MATTIS SAYS US ‘MAY HAVE PULLED OUR TROOPS OUT TOO RAPIDLY’ IN AFGHANISTAN

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, though the area has seen expanding attacks by an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Khorasan Province.

Earlier, Abdul Marouf Folad, the provincial chief police in western Farah province, said the Taliban on Thursday night attacked a security post in the north of the provincial capital, also called Farah.

A gunbattle followed, lasting for three hours, he said and added that nine Taliban fighters were also killed. The Taliban fled the scene, after seizing ammunition and guns from the police, Folad also said.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack either — but Taliban insurgents have increased assaults against Afghan security forces across the country. Earlier this week, they attacked a security post in western Herat province, killing at least 10 policemen there.