Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2017-18 schedule

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 2017-18 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE TIME OPPONENT
Fri., Oct 6 7:30 Florida
Sat., Oct 7 7:00 @ Florida
Mon., Oct 9 7:30 Washington
Thu., Oct 12 7:30 Pittsburgh
Sat., Oct 14 7:00 St. Louis
Mon., Oct 16 7:30 @ Detroit
Tue., Oct 17 7:00 @ New Jersey
Thu., Oct 19 7:00 @ Columbus
Sat., Oct 21 7:00 Pittsburgh
Tue., Oct 24 7:00 @ Carolina
Thu., Oct 26 7:30 Detroit
Sat., Oct 28 7:00 Anaheim
Mon., Oct 30 7:30 @ Florida
Thu., Nov 2 7:30 N.Y. Rangers
Sat., Nov 4 7:00 Columbus
Wed., Nov 8 10:30 @ San Jose
Thu., Nov 9 10:30 @ Los Angeles
Sun., Nov 12 8:00 @ Anaheim
Thu., Nov 16 7:30 Dallas
Sat., Nov 18 7:00 N.Y. Islanders
Wed., Nov 22 7:30 Chicago
Fri., Nov 24 5:00 @ Washington
Sat., Nov 25 7:00 @ Pittsburgh
Tue., Nov 28 7:00 @ Buffalo
Wed., Nov 29 7:30 @ Boston
Sat., Dec 2 7:00 San Jose
Tue., Dec 5 7:30 N.Y. Islanders
Thu., Dec 7 7:30 Colorado
Sat., Dec 9 7:00 Winnipeg
Tue., Dec 12 8:00 @ St. Louis
Thu., Dec 14 9:00 @ Arizona
Sat., Dec 16 9:00 @ Colorado
Tue., Dec 19 10:00 @ Vegas
Thu., Dec 21 7:30 Ottawa
Sat., Dec 23 7:00 Minnesota
Thu., Dec 28 7:30 Montreal
Fri., Dec 29 7:30 Philadelphia
Sun., Dec 31 6:00 @ Columbus
Tue., Jan 2 7:00 @ Toronto
Thu., Jan 4 7:30 @ Montreal
Sat., Jan 6 7:00 @ Ottawa
Sun., Jan 7 7:00 @ Detroit
Tue., Jan 9 7:30 Carolina
Thu., Jan 11 7:30 Calgary
Thu., Jan 18 7:30 Vegas
Sat., Jan 20 9:00 @ Minnesota
Mon., Jan 22 8:30 @ Chicago
Tue., Jan 23 8:00 @ Nashville
Thu., Jan 25 7:00 @ Philadelphia
Tue., Jan 30 8:00 @ Winnipeg
Thu., Feb 1 9:00 @ Calgary
Sat., Feb 3 10:00 @ Vancouver
Mon., Feb 5 9:00 @ Edmonton
Thu., Feb 8 7:30 Vancouver
Sat., Feb 10 7:00 Los Angeles
Mon., Feb 12 7:00 @ Toronto
Tue., Feb 13 7:00 @ Buffalo
Thu., Feb 15 7:30 Detroit
Sat., Feb 17 7:00 New Jersey
Tue., Feb 20 7:00 @ Washington
Thu., Feb 22 7:30 @ Ottawa
Sat., Feb 24 7:00 @ Montreal
Mon., Feb 26 7:30 Toronto
Wed., Feb 28 7:00 Buffalo
Thu., Mar 1 8:30 @ Dallas
Sat., Mar 3 1:00 Philadelphia
Tue., Mar 6 7:30 Florida
Thu., Mar 8 7:30 N.Y. Rangers
Sat., Mar 10 1:00 Montreal
Tue., Mar 13 7:30 Ottawa
Sat., Mar 17 7:00 Boston
Sun., Mar 18 5:00 Edmonton
Tue., Mar 20 7:30 Toronto
Thu., Mar 22 7:00 @ N.Y. Islanders
Sat., Mar 24 7:00 @ New Jersey
Mon., Mar 26 7:30 Arizona
Thu., Mar 29 7:00 @ Boston
Fri., Mar 30 7:00 @ N.Y. Rangers
Sun., Apr 1 6:00 Nashville
Tue., Apr 3 7:30 Boston
Fri., Apr 6 7:30 Buffalo
Sat., Apr 7 7:00 @ Carolina

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA BAY — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their 82-game regular season schedule for their 25th anniversary season today. The Lightning’s season opener will take place on Friday, October 6 as the Bolts host the Florida Panthers at AMALIE Arena. Tampa Bay will open the month of October with seven games on home ice and six on the road.

The Lightning will play each of their Atlantic Division opponents four times, two at home and two on the road. The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas for their lone and first-ever meeting against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, December 19. Bolts fans will be able to see the new expansion team when they travel to AMALIE Arena on Thursday, January 18.

Tampa Bay Lightning on FOX Sports Sun

The Bolts will face off against the 2017 Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, October 12 at AMALIE Arena. The Penguins make two trips to Tampa during the month of October, while the Bolts travel to Pittsburgh once, for a November 25 match-up. In total, the Lightning will play each Metropolitan Division opponent three times. Tampa Bay will host the Penguins, New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers twice, while visiting Columbus, Carolina, New Jersey and Washington on two occasions. The Lightning will once again play two games, one at home and one away, against each Western Conference team.

Tampa Bay will host the 2018 NHL All-Star Game during the weekend of January 27-29. The League’s mid-season showcase will take place at AMALIE Arena and will include the NHL All-Star Skills Competition and the NHL All-Star Game.

Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

At AMALIE Arena

The Lightning will open 2017-18 with seven home contests at AMALIE Arena during the month of October. Down the stretch, the Lightning will play 14 of their final 20 games on home ice, including three during the month of April. With the exception of April (four games total), Tampa Bay will play their least number of home games during January, with just three of 12 contests at AMALIE Arena. The Lightning will host their longest home stand of the season with eight games from March 3 through March 20. The month of March will see the Lightning at home the most, with nine home games.  In a rare occurrence, Tampa Bay will also play a pair of 1 p.m. matinee games during the month of March, on the 3rd versus Philadelphia and the 10th against Montreal.

On the Road

The Lightning will partake in seven road trips that are three games or more. Their longest road stretch is from January 20 through February 5, however it is broken up by the NHL All-Star Weekend. Their longest continuous road trip will be four games, which occurs five times. The Lightning’s busiest month on the road will be January, which sees the team playing nine of their 12 games away from Tampa Bay.

Back-to-Back

The Bolts will play 13 back-to-back games in 2017-18, including two in which both games will be hosted at AMALIE Arena. The Lightning will play a total of eight times with both back-to-back scenarios being played on the road and three times with the contests being split home and away.

Monthly Breakdown

Month Home Away Total
October 7 6 13
November 5 7 12
December 8 5 13
January 3 9 12
February 6 8 14
March 9 5 14
April 3 1 4

Breakdown by Day

Day Home Away Total
Monday 3 5 8
Tuesday 6 10 16
Wednesday 2 2 4
Thursday 12 10 22
Friday 3 2 5
Saturday 13 9 22
Sunday 2 3 5

Fast Facts

·       The Lightning will play more home games on Saturday’s than any other day

·       The Lightning will play more than half of their schedule on Thursdays and Saturdays, with 44 contests between the two days

·       The Bolts will play only two home games each on Sunday and Wednesday

·       The Lightning will play 13 of their first 15 games against Eastern Conference opponents

·       Tampa Bay doesn’t have a home game on a Sunday until March 18

·       The Lightning’s earliest home start times are for 1 p.m. matinees on both March 3 vs. Philadelphia and March 10 vs. Montreal

