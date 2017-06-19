Tampa Bay Rays Rewind — June 12-18

Take a look back at how the Tampa Bay Rays fared against the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers last week.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Miami Marlins Rewind — June 12-18 NL East action awaits Marlins in return home Jacob Faria gives credit to Derek Norris for game-calling Kevin Cash: We found a way to salvage this series Mattingly goes with five man infield hoping to cover more ground Steven Souza Jr. hits first grand slam on first Father’s Day as a dad More FOX Sports Florida Videos