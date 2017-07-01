Tara Reid shares her experience with bullying and being criticized for her thin frame

Tara Reid knows what it’s like to be bullied.

The 41-year-old actress says she’s been under scrutiny over the years for her appearance and thin frame. With her new film, “Worthless,” Reid takes on bullying and body shaming and hopes that it will teach others to think before they judge others.

“I’ve definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life,” Reid told E! News. “People always say I don’t eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You’re my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl.”

“The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that so this movie meant a lot to me,” she added. “Bullying is such a big deal these days and it’s something I very much personalized with. In my life, I’ve had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt.”

Explaining how nowadays there are all types of bullying, from social media, cyber to physical and mental bullying, Reid expressed that “Today it’s so bad that people are committing suicide and overdosing.”

“I think this movie could affect a lot of people and really think twice before you have something negative to bully on someone,” she explained. “One word can change someone’s life.”

Reid will next reprise her role of April in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, premiering Aug. 6 on Syfy.”Worthless” arrives in theaters on Sept. 10.